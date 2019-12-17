Vehicle hits utility pole in early morning crash in Lysander

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people escaped serious injury after a vehicle hit a utility pole Tuesday morning in the Town of Lysander. It happened on State Route 48, south of Wrights Corners just before 6 a.m.

The two people were evaluated at the scene, but are expected to be okay.

State Police say the driver, Dmitri Scott, 41, of Syracuse, was traveling at an unsafe speed on the snow-covered roadway when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole, and then ended up in the ditch.

Some lane restrictions were in place while crews cleared up the scene.

