Vehicle in Syracuse struck by gunfire Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little more than 24 hours after Sunday evening’s shooting in Syracuse, another vehicle with children inside was hit by gunfire.

This time, it was less than 2 miles from Sunday’s deadly shooting.

A woman and her two young children were inside a care in the 100 block of Parkway Drive, when it was hit by gunfire.

Syracuse Police say the gunman fired several shots toward the Stop and Shop convenience store, where the car was parked.

The mother and her kids were not injured