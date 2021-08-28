Vehicle stolen near SU campus and collided with two nearby houses, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday morning just before 1, a vehicle was stolen from a Syracuse University off-campus residence in the 900 block of Ackerman Avenue, SU’s Department of Public Safety said.

The vehicle, a black 2008 GMC Envoy, was parked behind the house with its keys sitting inside when officials say suspects reportedly made off with it, colliding with houses on both sides of the driveway as they drove away.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Ackerman Avenue.

DPS says the suspects are described as three males with no further description available at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone in the vicinity at the time who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety at (315) 443-2224.