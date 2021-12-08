Vehicle strikes house after being involved in crash in Lysander, State Police say

(WSYR-TV) — State Police in Lysander are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred a the intersection of River and Doyle Roads in the town of Lysander.

The investigation determined that just before 11:30 a.m. a 2014 Jeep operated by Camryn M. Pynn, 20, from Baldwinsville, was stopped on Doyle Road at the intersection with River Road when she began to cross River Road and struck a 2021 Jaguar that was traveling north on River Road, State Police said.

According to officials, the crash forced the Jaguar to continue off the roadway where it struck the house at 7659 River Road.

The driver of the Jaguar, Gerald R. Shannon, 84, was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a 60-year-old passenger was transported to Community General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pynn was not injured in the crash and was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way.