Venus joined the moon Wednesday evening in the late-winter sky

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What a great sight Wednesday evening as the gray clouds cleared away.

You might have noticed it too. It was the waxing crescent moon and the planet Venus.

Commonly mistaken as the morning or evening star, that bright light is the second planet from the sun.

The other cool thing was the twilight even at 6 p.m. A month from now, sunset will be closing in on 6 p.m. (5:53 p.m. on February 29th)

