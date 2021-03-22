Vera House addresses misconduct allegation against Rep. Tom Reed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Tom Reed apologized and accepted responsibility for sexual misconduct. A former lobbyist accused him of rubbing her back and unhooking her bra without her consent. he announced he won’t be seeking re-election and will retire in 2023.

In response to the allegation and Reed’s response, Vera House Co-Executive Director Randi Bregman said, “There seems to be an accountability, we don’t always see and I appreciated that. And I appreciate all these young people, willing to share their truth.”

In part of his statement, Reed said the incident happened when he was struggling with alcohol. He said “This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”

“I do think we have to be very careful about the possibility of alcohol being used as an excuse, but I do think we have to acknowledge it can be a contributing factor,” Bregman added.

While Congressman Reed is the latest politician to have an allegation of sexual misconduct, Bregman said this isn’t a problem with an individual.

“It’s a cultural problem,” she explained.

In addition to the services it provides in the community, Vera House is also offering training for anyone interested that addresses this cultural problem and messaging.

Vera House also has a 24-hour crisis support line for anyone who needs help and would like to speak to someone. You can call (315) 468-3260.