Vera House fighting domestic and sexual abuse with the White Ribbon Campaign and 12 Men Model

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Raising awareness about domestic and sexual abuse, the White Ribbon Campaign led by men in the community is kicking off its 26th year this March.

Announced Friday morning, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be honorary co-chairs. But hand and hand with that campaign is also the 12 Men Model, led by Vera House.

The 12 Men Model is a program offered by Vera House where groups of men go through training to rethink what it means to be a man and challenge traditional stereotypes. It’s meant to end violence against women.

The training involves five sessions where a group of people gets together to talk about everything from current events to domestic abuse. George Kilpatrick with Vera House says while men do suffer from different types of violence, women are victimized more often. He says sometimes, the stereotypes that come with being a man are what lead to violence against women. Kilpatrick says they know this training is working, based on the evidence.

“We know that through our study with Cornell University, 89% of the people who participate say that they actually used some of the strategies that they learned about in the training. So we know it’s effective, we know it’s working. We just need more men to go through it because if we have more men going through it, we can begin to prevent gender-based violence,” said George Kilpatrick, Men’s Outreach Coordinator with Vera House.

The 12 Men Model goes hand in hand with the White Ribbon Campaign, where people pledge to never commit, support, or remain silent about domestic abuse. That campaign launches this March and is expected to bring in $120,000 for Vera House.

