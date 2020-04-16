Vera House launches web chat system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along with the coronavirus pandemic, another public health crisis is showing staggering statistics across the country. Those who are in abusive living situations are in danger now more than ever.

In response, Vera House has launched a safer way for people to reach out during this time.

For the average person, the safest place to be right now is in your home. But for those who are stuck on lockdown with their abuser, some people are finding it hard to escape for a moment to make a call for help. Vera House is doing everything they can to save those victims.

This week, Vera House launched a brand new web-based chat, available to anyone from either their smartphone or computer, where they can connect with an advocate within minutes. It’s on the Vera House website and open from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, for now, as they go through a trial of the system. Victims can head to their website, and click on “chat with us” right off the top. There will be a safety message telling you the system is encrypted, meaning your message can only be seen by you and the advocate, and it’s anonymous unless you do want to share your name or need further resources, like getting into a shelter. Once you hit “start web chat,” you’ll be connected right away.

“The chat system is going to fill that gap for individuals who just can’t get to a safe place to make a phone call or don’t feel that even if they do make a phone call, that they could speak freely to let us know what’s going on,” said Julie Lovenberg, Senior Advocate at Vera House. “This is a wonderful opportunity to give them information, to let them know you can still get an order or protection, you can still come into a shelter if that’s needed, get the emotional support that you need quietly on your device versus trying to make that phone call out loud.”

Right now, the chat is only available during a small window: Monday through Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. But Vera House is working on training volunteers this week so that within the next couple of weeks, they can expand to a 24-hour system. At some point, Vera House is also launching a line where you can simply text Vera House and be connected with an advocate right away.

