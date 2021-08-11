Vera House responds to Cuomo resigning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Vera House is one of the organizations that called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign once the Attorney General released the report on the sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Randi Bregman, the co-executive director for Vera House in Syracuse, said she’s happy he’s resigning but there were some parts of his speech that she was unhappy about.

“The way he resigned is a bit unfortunate because there was a lot of victim blaming and lack of responsibility taking and we would have greatly preferred that he was able to take accountability for the harm that was caused.”

Bregman says she hopes these recent events encourage people to come forward.

“It changes things in the sense that people can see that there’s accountability that can come from telling your truth.”

She added she would for people to take this opportunity to dive deeper and “do better but that depends on the actions of a lot of people I don’t control.”

As far as Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul becoming governor, Bregman said she thinks she’ll be good for the state.

“It’s very exciting to have the first woman governor of New York be someone who knows and cares about these issues, and has been a leader in them. The LT. governor who was here in Syracuse when “enough was enough” was being advocated for she’s been here several times for issues related to women’s needs.”