Vera House’s Walk the Talk Campaign begins Monday

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot away, but at Vera House, they’re adding a new campaign: Walk the Talk.

The Walk the Talk Campaign kicks off Monday to help end gender-based violence and racism. Here’s how it works: You can go for a walk with a friend or tag them on social media and encourage them to engage in what may be an uncomfortable, but necessary, conversation.

In an interview with the organizers, they say it’s about centering the voices of women of color and then continuing these conversations.

“This also gives us the opportunity to make that connection with folks who maybe don’t see that intersection of racism and oppression and violence,” said Hannah Fuller, Special Events Coordinator.

“Our differences do not need to make us farther apart, but they can make us stronger together,” said James Branche, co-chair of the White Ribbon Campaign.

The campaign runs all week. Vera House will be posting conversation starters and you are encouraged to tag them in your posts to help spread the message against violence.