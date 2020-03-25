Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign still ongoing, being supported by Brooklyn Pickle restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because New York State has been put on PAUSE doesn’t mean Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign is slowing down.
Campaign officials are reminding people they are not alone and there is hope. They are encouraging victims of domestic and sexual assault to reach out and seek help.
The White Ribbon Walk was canceled, but the Vera House is finding other ways to get the message out.
Brooklyn Pickle restaurants are still open for takeout and, if you pick up a meal, you’ll see a sticker with a message from Vera House.
This sticker also has Vera House’s phone number and a QR code that you can scan with your phone’s camera app to receive more information.
