PAMELIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On April 18, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was sent t oa stabbing call around 11:46 a.m.

When they arrived at 25718 State Route 12 in the Town of Pamelia, they found the stabbing involved the use of a sword.

An investigation by the deputies and detectives exposed that a verbal altercation between a male and female turned physical, leading to a sword injury.

The suspect, 29-year-old Shannon E. Sweeney, of Watertown, was charged with:

Assault 2nd (class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (class A misdemeanor).

Sweeney was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court at the Public Safety Building this evening and was released with no bail.

The victim, 21-year-old Hunter L. Typhair, of Watertown, is being treated at Samaritan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.