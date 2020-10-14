Verizon company flagman hit, killed in Jefferson County work zone crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating after a Verizon company flagman was hit and killed in the Village of Theresa.

According to police, a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Main Street. The driver didn’t see the flagman, which caused the accident.

The driver hit the worker and caused him to be dragged underneath the vehicle.

The flagman was identified as Alec Williamson, 38. He was taken to River Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.