ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Verizon will install high-speed broadband to many communities in Onondaga County.

Almost $18 million will be spent to bring all-fiber, high-speed broadband services to over 1,500 locations in the Central New York area. $11.1 million was provided in funding as part of the American Rescue plan and Verizon invested almost $7 million.

“Verizon is focused on delivering broadband service, and the major economic

benefits associated with it, to Central New York,” said Kevin Service, Senior Vice

President of Wireline Network Operations for Verizon. “We are pleased to work with

Onondaga County to achieve our common goal of increasing broadband access for

unserved and underserved areas in the State. This project will significantly help to close

the digital divide in that region.”

County Executive Ryan McMahon says he is extremely proud of this service and excited to deliver high-speed broadband to rural community members.

“Onondaga County is proud of this initiative and pleased to help deliver this vital

service to our rural residents,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “Verizon’s choice

to partner with us and invest in the County is another indicator of the resurgence that is

occurring here. Moving forward with FiOS broadband is a huge competitive advantage

and will help our residents recover more quickly from the economic impact of the

pandemic. It also provides vastly greater data capacity at a time that virtually every

consumer is relying more on online services to function remotely. It will also set the

stage for increased competition in the data and voice sectors.”

Attached is a map that shows the Onondaga County Broadband Project services areas:

“We applaud County Executive Ryan McMahon and the County Legislature for their

leadership in establishing this robust broadband program in Central New York,” said

Anthony Lewis, Vice President of State Government Affairs for Verizon. “At Verizon, we

don’t wait for the future, we build it. This historic partnership will expand high-speed

broadband access to thousands of county residents and will better connect our

communities. This work will be done by our highly skilled workforce and will enable New

Yorkers to better compete in the global economy. We look forward to similar

opportunities in other communities as they arise.”

Onondaga county has set goals for Verizon to build its supplier relationships with Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE). Two suppliers expected include New York-based Corning Incorporated and Onondaga County-based Right Price Companies (RPC technology). These companies will supply Verizon with fiber optics cables and other materials.

Verizon currently employs over 13,000 people in New York State and invested over $2 billion in its wireline and wireless networks in 2021. Investing in Onondaga County will help to expand the company’s reach to more rural areas in New York.