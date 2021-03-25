Vernon Downs hosting Food Bank drive-thru distribution event

FILE – In this June 26, 2020, file photo, volunteers Juanita MacKenzie, front, and Dave Stutman carry boxes of food to a waiting car at a large mobile pantry set up by the Food Bank of the Rockies in the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High in west Denver. In an effort to keep Colorado residents fed and employed this winter, Colorado’s Legislature is concluding a special session Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, by passing bills offering assistance to restaurants and food pantries struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 2009, Vernon Downs has contributed more than $630,000 to the Food Bank of Central New York. Earlier in March, the casino presented the nonprofit a check for $50,000 and announced it will host a distribution event for its neighbors.

The Food Bank and Vernon Downs will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can enter Vernon Downs at the race track entrance off Stuhlman Road.

Registration is required prior to the event. The first 1,000 households to sign up will receive a box of food containing various locally sourced fresh produce and dairy items. Those interested are encouraged to visit www.foodbankcny.org to register.