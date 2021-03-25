Vernon Downs hosting Food Bank drive-thru distribution event

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 2009, Vernon Downs has contributed more than $630,000 to the Food Bank of Central New York. Earlier in March, the casino presented the nonprofit a check for $50,000 and announced it will host a distribution event for its neighbors.
The Food Bank and Vernon Downs will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can enter Vernon Downs at the race track entrance off Stuhlman Road.
Registration is required prior to the event. The first 1,000 households to sign up will receive a box of food containing various locally sourced fresh produce and dairy items. Those interested are encouraged to visit www.foodbankcny.org to register.