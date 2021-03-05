Vernon Downs partners with Food Bank of CNY to host distribution event

Staff Sgt. Mike Schuster loads two produce boxes into a car at a food bank distribution by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York has received a big donation to help fight hunger in the community.

Arthur Wood presenting Lynn Hy of Food Bank CNY with $50,000 donation



Vernon Downs Casino Hotel presented the organization with a $50,000 check, which will benefit the Food Bank’s commitment to distributing 46,579 meals to central and northern New Yorkers every day.

“We are thrilled to present this donation to the Food Bank of Central New York. It’s such an important organization that distributes food to local food pantries and soup kitchens, which in turn, provide food for those in need that may not receive it any other way,” Jeff Gural, CEO & President of American Racing & Entertainment said. “At Vernon Downs, we have an ongoing pledge to support our community, and getting involved with the Food Bank is a great way to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.”

Vernon Downs has also partnered with the Food Bank to host a food distribution event on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prior registration is required and is open to the first 1,000 households to apply.

Registration will become available once the event details have been posted. For more information, please visit www.foodbankcny.org.