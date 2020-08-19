Vernon Downs racing season in jeopardy

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Non-tribal casinos have been closed since March and many employees could end up losing their jobs. On Thursday, some of the employees, along with supporters, are planning to rally in Albany.

Now, NewsChannel 9 has learned that Vernon Downs Race Track in Oneida County is one of the spots in jeopardy.

“The purse money that horsemen race for is generated from the slot machines,” said Jeff Gural, owner of Vernon Downs.

The same machines that haven’t been touched since March. The racetrack opened in June and they have been relying on money they built up from November to March.

But, Gural said it’s going to take a miracle to keep racing.

“Sometime in September, either the second or third week, we’re gonna run out of money and then have to stop racing,” said Gural.

Native-American owned casinos have reopened, but the governor has given no guidance or date for state casinos.

“And the worst part about it is, I have no idea what to tell my employees when they ask me if they should look for a job,” said Gural.

And Gural doesn’t understand why he still can’t open his doors.

“There’s no reason in the world that someone in the governor’s office can’t tell me what they’re thinking,” said Gural. “There’s no reason, that’s inexcusable.”

Because for Gural, it’s his employee’s livelihood that’s on the line.

Those taking part in Thursday’s rally in Albany for state-run casinos are from a group called Casinos Stand United. The group has more than 850 unemployed casino workers as members.