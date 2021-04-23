Vernon Downs ready to welcome back limited number of fans

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Efforts to reopen New York are picking up speed. Beginning Friday, fans will see auto and horse racing for the first time in more than a year. That includes venues like Vernon Downs.

These racing events are capped at 20% capacity and the same strict guidance for other professional sporting events with fans will be in place. That means you need proof of a recent COVID test or completed vaccination series before entering. You also need to mask up, social distance, and submit to health screenings.

