Vernon Downs to host moe.’s Miracle Mile drive-in concert on July 31

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Creative Concerts and Vernon Downs have announced that moe. will continue their 30th-anniversary celebration and release of their latest album with their Miracle Mile Drive-In concert on Friday, July 31.

A call pass will provide a designated 20 by 20 parking space for a standard vehicle with a maximum of four people per vehicle.

Concessions will be available, but concertgoers can also bring their own food.

A limited number of tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

