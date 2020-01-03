Route 5 reopened after Vernon restaurant fire

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire departments responded to a restaurant fire in Vernon Thursday night that closed a portion of Route 5.

The fire happened at The Black Stallion along Route 5 at approximately 10 p.m.

WUTRTV says smoke and flames were visible when crews got to the scene.

Route 5 was closed between Route 26 and Route 31, Stulhman Road, but was reopened around midnight.

