Verona Beach man accused of having sexual contact with a young girl

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Verona Beach man is accused of having sexual contact with a young girl under the age of 13.

An Oneida County Grand Jury indicted Paul Fuller, 72, on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.

A Rome Police officer, assigned to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, began the investigation began in July 2019.

Fuller was arrested at his home on November 21st by the Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, with the help of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Fuller was taken to the Oneida County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

The victim has been offered counseling through the Advocacy Center and an order of protection has been requested against Fuller.

