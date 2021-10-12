Veteran drive-thru flu shot clinics to be held at VA

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Veterans can visit participating retail pharmacy or urgent care providers to receive a flu shot or at VA Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics happening in Syracuse, Binghamton, and Rome through October and November.

Clinic dates are as follows:

Syracuse VA’s Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic (in VA Parking Garage).

No appointment needed.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday, October 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27 & 28.

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Enter Syracuse VA Parking Garage from Stadium Place, drive to upper level to check-in and receive vaccination. Please follow signage.

Binghamton VA Outpatient Drive Up Clinic

No Appointment needed. Open to Binghamton VA CBOC enrolled patients.

Visit Saturday, October 16, 30 and November 13, 20.

9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Follow flu shot clinic signage.

Rome VA Outpatient Drive Up Clinic

No appointment needed.

Open to Rome VA CBOC enrolled patients.

Saturday, October 16, 23 and November 6.

8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Rome Veterans drive to front of building.

Follow flu shot clinic signage.

Veterans can also go to most supermarkets and retail pharmacies and present government issued ID cards and request that vaccination documentation be forwarded to your VA provider.

A full list of participating providers can be found using the VA facility locator.