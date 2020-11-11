Veterans Day: Some things you may not know about those who served our country

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
veterans day_1510243121998.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans Day is observed on November 11, because that was the date of the Armistice in World War I, bringing the fighting in the bloody war to a close. Since then Armistice Day in the U.S. as evolved into a day where we honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces in war and peace.

America’s veterans became national leaders, gave shape to the communities of Central New York, and helped fuel an economic boom.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected