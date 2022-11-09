SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans for Peace and the Beyond War and Militarism Committee will hold a vigil for Armistice Day on Friday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Billings Park on South Salina Street & East Adams Street in Syracuse.

The vigil will commemorate Armistice Day while also reclaiming the true purpose of the holiday. Both organizations will gather near the World War I memorial monument in the park.

“Over 100 years ago, WWI had just ended; nations mourned their dead and collectively called for an end to all wars. Armistice Day was born and designated ‘a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated. For more than 35 years each November 11th bells were rung around the world to commemorate that peaceful pledge, at the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.” – Veterans for Peace member, Ron VanNorstrand.

During the vigil, the bells of Syracuse will ring out at 11:00 a.m. in remembrance of the joy and celebration of peace.