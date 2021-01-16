Veterans get COVID-19 vaccine at Syracuse VA Medical Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Syracuse VA Medical Center. It is also available at the clinic in Rome.

Saturday’s clinic was for veterans who signed up for the vaccine. The VA says those who are more at risk will receive the vaccine first.

The process is easy, and veterans didn’t even have to leave their vehicle.

“We give them their vaccination. It’s painless, which is amazing. And then they sit. We monitor them for about 15 minutes to see how they’re reacting, if they react at all. 99% of the time, well nearly almost 100%, there’s no reaction,” said Frank Pearson, Director of Syracuse Veterans Affairs.

If you’re a veteran, you do not need to call the VA for appointments. The medical center staff will reach out to eligible veterans to make appointments.