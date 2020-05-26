Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Veterinarian offices allowed to reopen on Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Veterinarians can reopen for business beginning on Tuesday. Pet owners can take their dogs, cats, and any other pet to the vet for regular appointments. 

Veterinarians were previously open for emergency visits only. 

Make sure to call your vet to check in on health and safety precautions you may need to make before bringing your pet in for an appointment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected