Veterinarian offices allowed to reopen on Tuesday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Veterinarians can reopen for business beginning on Tuesday. Pet owners can take their dogs, cats, and any other pet to the vet for regular appointments.
Veterinarians were previously open for emergency visits only.
Make sure to call your vet to check in on health and safety precautions you may need to make before bringing your pet in for an appointment.
