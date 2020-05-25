(WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday, veterinarians are back open for business.
Pet owners can now take their animals to the vet for regular appointments.
Veterinarians were previously open for emergency visits only. Make sure to call your vet to check in on health and safety precautions you may need to take before bringing your pet in for an appointment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Families honor the fallen at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery
- Consumer Reports: What do you do if an appliance breaks during the pandemic?
- Veterinarian offices in NYS reopening on Tuesday
- Libraries in Onondaga County begin phased reopening
- Campgrounds in NYS finalizing reopening plans
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App