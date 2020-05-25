Live Now
Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Veterinarian offices in NYS reopening on Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
cat at veterinarian_5334013587420956647

(WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday, veterinarians are back open for business.

Pet owners can now take their animals to the vet for regular appointments.

Veterinarians were previously open for emergency visits only. Make sure to call your vet to check in on health and safety precautions you may need to take before bringing your pet in for an appointment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected