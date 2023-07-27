(WSYR-TV) — Warm weather means it’s time for the fancy cars in our area to come out and play, and for the last 30 years, “Vettes on the Beach” has offered the perfect reason to show off.

The 30th Annual “Vettes At the Beach All Corvette Charity Car Show is one of the largest single-day premier Corvette shows in the Northeast. Over 500 Corvettes are expected to be part of the show at Sylvan Beach.

All of the money raised will be donated to local charities. The festivities will also feature mega prize drawings, numerous gift basket drawings, all day craft show, and fun for the whole family.

“Vettes on the Beach” is this Sunday, July 30 at Sylvan Beach.

Learn more about the event and the Syracuse Corvette Club at syracusecorvetteclub.com.