Vice President Pence to visit Fort Drum on Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Fort Drum on Sunday as part of a farewell tour for soldiers.

Pence will speak Sunday afternoon to the 10th Mountain Division. Many of their members just returned from Afghanistan. 

The visit is part of a weekend touting the Trump administration’s foreign policy achievements.

