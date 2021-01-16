Vice President Pence to visit Fort Drum on Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Fort Drum on Sunday as part of a farewell tour for soldiers.
Pence will speak Sunday afternoon to the 10th Mountain Division. Many of their members just returned from Afghanistan.
The visit is part of a weekend touting the Trump administration’s foreign policy achievements.
