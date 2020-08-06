Victim airlifted from crash in Preble

PREBLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman was airlifted from a two-car crash that happened on Interstate 81 northbound, near Exit 13, in Preble.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, a truck was headed northbound on the interstate and was rear-ended by a car. The truck was sent into the grass, and hit a road sign and guiderail.

The car went off the road as well, and also struck a roadsign. The female driver was ejected from the car. She was taken to SUNY Upstate Medical University by helicopter and is listed in serious condition.

The people in the truck were not injured.

