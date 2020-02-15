Victim airlifted to Syracuse hospital following Trumansburg crash

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Tompkins County, Sheriff’s deputies say a driver fled the scene following a bad head-on collision.

The call went out just before 4 p.m. along the 8400 block of Perry City Road, right by Waterburg Road.

A Chevy Silverado collided with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Chevy took off and as taken into custody a short time later.

Deputies said that the driver of the Jeep was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to call deputies at (606) 266-5420.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

