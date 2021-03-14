Victim dropped off at Auburn Community Hospital after stabbing

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police responded to Auburn Community Hospital where a 28-year-old was dropped off after being stabbed Saturday night.

The victim was later transported to Upstate Univerity Hospital where he was further treated for injuries.

A suspect was identified by police as 22-year-old Jeffrey P. Murray Jr. who is being held pending arraignment.

The Auburn Police ask anyone with additional details to contact Detective A. Rivers at )315) 567-0073. All callers can remain anonymous.

