Victim identified in a fatal house fire in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police Tuesday released the identity of the man killed in a fire in the town of West Monroe Saturday morning.

Police report 20-year-old Jeffrey S. Pitre, Jr. died in the fire at Deer Run Mobile Village, 2284 County Route 37, Lot #94. Firefighters were called to the residence at 7:01 a.m. Saturday. First responders found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

In addition to state police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, West Monroe Fire Department, Oswego County Cause and Origin Team, and Menter Ambulance responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but troopers say it did not appear to be suspicious in nature.