ONEIDA COUNTY, (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida woman has died after being involved in a three-car crash in Oneida County on Wednesday evening, April 26.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified 72-year-old Gorgene A. Schmidtka as the one victim who died in the three-car accident that occurred at 4:48 p.m. on Route 5 in the Town of Vernon near the intersection of Bleeker Road.

Through the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigation, it was determined that 60-year-old MaryKay Neville of Clinton was headed East on Route 5 for an unknown reason and crossed over the center of the roadway striking a vehicle headed Westbound head-on.

That vehicle was being driven by 77-year-old Viola Ducatte of Canastota, and Schmidtka was her front-seat passenger, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Neville’s vehicle then struck a second Westbound vehicle driven by 63-year-old Patricia Miles of Oneida before coming to rest in the ditch on the North side of Route 5.

Neville, Ducatte and Miles were all treated at the scene and transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident remains open.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Patrol was assisted on the scene by The New York State Police, The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Vernon Fire Department, Vernon Center Fire Department, Westmoreland Fire Department, and Vineall Ambulance.