Victim identified in Neutral Court homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police released the identity of the person who was shot in the head and killed on June 5, 2020 near Syracuse’s North Side.

Police responded to the 100 block of Neutral Ct. at approximately 12:05 a.m. on June 5 for reports of a shooting with injuries. 

When police arrived they found 20-year-old Trejan Sales shot in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

