Victim identified in Utica homicide, 2 arrested Wednesday night, police say more charges likely

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was killed Wednesday night after multiple gunshots were fired in an area of the city, as two people were arrested.

Utica Police say officers were originally called to the 1400 block of Howard Ave. for a shooting investigation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a telephone pole.

The man was immediately brought to the hospital. Police say life-saving measures were performed, but the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The man was later identified as 30-year-old Martin Martinez from Utica.

An investigation at the scene later revealed that gunfire was exchanged between people in Martinez’s vehicle and other people outside of the vehicle.

After the gunfire, police believe Martinez drove the vehicle a short distance before crashing into a telephone pole. After the crash, police say at least three people exited Martinez’s vehicle and continued to fire handguns.

Later Wednesday night, Police arrested Charles Major, 20, and Damian Alvarado, 19, both from Utica. They were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and Reckless Endangerment in the first degree.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect more charges to come from this incident.

If anyone has information, police ask them to contact the Utica Police Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556.