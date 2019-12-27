SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man who was shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve has died.
Donjuante Anderson, 30, of Syracuse was shot in his upper body, and on Friday he died from his injuries.
The shooting happened at the 200 block of Turtle Street, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Starting to cool off in central New York
- Victim in Christmas Eve Turtle Street shooting has died
- Trombi’s Tower: Destiny USA’s newest attraction
- Eastwood Christmas tree hit by a car for second consecutive year
- Sherrill couple sentenced for scamming friends and acquaintances out of $760,000
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App