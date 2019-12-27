Victim in Christmas Eve Turtle Street shooting has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man who was shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve has died.

Donjuante Anderson, 30, of Syracuse was shot in his upper body, and on Friday he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at the 200 block of Turtle Street, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

