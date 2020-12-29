Victim in Oneida stabbing drives self to hospital, suspect in custody

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of North Lake Street early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Police located the victim, who drove themselves to a local hospital. The victim had been stabbed multiple times and is in stable condition at a hospital in Syracuse.

After a brief standoff at a family member’s home in the City of Oneida, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other. Police are not naming those involved in the incident at this time as the investigation continues. More details are expected to be released at a later date.

