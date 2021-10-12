Victim of DeWitt restaurant money scheme speaks out

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chop House was a favorite spot for Shannon Halleran and her family. Her sister even held her baby shower at the restaurant.

Their mom unexpectedly passed away on New Year’s Eve. Grief-stricken, they turned to Chop House owner and friend Sharon McCarthy to host a gathering at the establishment after the funeral for 32 people.

“I called her, and I vividly remember the conversation, and she said whatever, whatever you need, I’m here for you,” Halleran said.



Photos of Halleran and her sister at the Chop House

Their credit card number was taken over the phone, and days later after checking they couldn’t believe the bill. They were charged $8000 for 32 people. McCarthy stopped returning their phone calls. They started calling guests. Doing the math, their suspicions were confirmed. So they turned to social media.

“People responded saying ‘oh my gosh, this happened to me too’,” Halleron said.

The sisters contacted the Town of Dewitt Police. According to their investigation, police say McCarthy took more than $100,000 from customers.

“For someone that sunk that low, to take advantage of our family at the worst times of our lives, she has no issue doing it to anyone,” said Halleron.

After contesting charges, the money was returned to the credit card. However, the sisters say it’s no longer about the money.