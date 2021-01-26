Victim slashed in parking lot of Burger King in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident where a victim was slashed in the parking lot of a Burger King in Rome.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, the victim says he was driving on Erie Boulevard West when he saw a black man standing in the roadway at the intersection with South Madison Street. The man began throwing snowballs at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim turned into the Burger King parking lot and the suspect approached the vehicle. After the victim exited his vehicle, the suspect hit the victim on the left side of his face with a sharp object, which caused injuries to his face, nose, eye, and hand.

The suspect then left the scene towards Woodrow Avenue. He is described as 5’7” to 5’8” and was wearing a black beanie and charcoal grey jacket.

If you have any information regarding this case or home surveillance cameras, which may have recorded the suspect, please contact Detective Bryan Zoeckler of the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7712 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers where all calls can be kept confidential at 1-866-730-8477