TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV.

The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay.

Today, the victim has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool.

When authorities Deputies arrived on the scene, they had found Gleason unconscious on the road with severe injuries. He was then taken to Upstate University Hospital where he died a short time later.

According to the Deputies who were investigating the accident, Gleason appeared to have been attempting to cross the road when he was struck in the left northbound lane by a 2005 Buick Ranier Ford that was being driven by 64-year-old William Orton, of Fulton.

Orton was not injured in the accident.

Oswego Road between Long Branch Road and Old Cove Road was closed for several hours in both directions while members of the Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team were investigating the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.