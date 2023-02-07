SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North.

During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van, headed Northbound on I-81. While driving, his van became disabled in the right lane, just north of the top of the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp.

The victim then exited his vehicle, heading to the front of his van. Right after, he was hit from behind by a tan 2014 Jeep that was being driven by another driver.

The victim was struck by his van and pushed into the left lane along with his vehicle says SPD.

He suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The other driver was taken to Crouse Hospital for neck pain. They are being cooperative, and the SPD does not think that impairment played a role in this crash, at this time.

“Northbound I-81 was shut down with the help of the New York State Department of Transportation from approximately 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 p.m.,” said Lieutenant Malinowski.

The Syracuse Police Department’s Traffic Section is investigating. No tickets have been issued at this time.