Victoria Afet to appear in court again Thursday on charges of “murder by torture”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Accused murderer Victoria Afet is due in court again on Thursday where she’ll be arraigned on new, upgraded charges surrounding the killing of 93 year-old Connie Tuori. This includes a rare “murder by torture” charge

Indictment documents explain that Tuori was tortured by suffocation, with unspecified objects being put into her mouth. Before dying, Tuori was also stabbed multiple times. Afet is accused of then hiding Tuori’s body, and squatting in the apartment unit until the 93-year-old was reported missing.

