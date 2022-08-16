SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ignoring an arrest warrant will not make it go away. Now, there’s an opportunity for a fresh start for thousands of people in the City of Syracuse with non-criminal violations. A Syracuse Church will turn into a courthouse Wednesday, August 17 to clear warrants.

The program, Syracuse Safe Surrender, is a partnership with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Syracuse City Court, and the Assigned Council Program to assist people who have City of Syracuse warrants for traffic charges, local law violations, and other non-criminal violations (disorderly conduct, open container, trespassing, noise ordinance) and get those warrants resolved without fear of arrest. Fines will most likely be waived or greatly reduced.

Anyone with a criminal or felony warrant is not eligible for Syracuse Safe Surrender.

“The idea and the hope are to give people a little peace of mind,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Staci Denni-Talyor, “A lot of people in the City of Syracuse have warrants that are quite old. We’re talking decades, or even in the last 5 to 10 years, and they’re worried and it’s keeping them from applying for jobs or different opportunities. There’s a lot to be said about the opportunity to just breathe.”

Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick, along with Reverend Bernard Alex of the Victory Temple, will host Syracuse Safe Surrender Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, 817 E. Willow Street.

If you’re unsure whether you quality for Syracuse Safe Surrender, you can email Senior Assistant District Attorney Staci Dennis-Taylor at StaciDennisTaylor@ongov.net.