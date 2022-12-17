ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As two division rivals prepare to face off against each other, their crews face off against mother nature. Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins staff have been working since 7 a.m. trying to stay ahead of Saturday’s snow.

News 8’s Thad Brown — who will be covering the game from Orchard Park all day on both Twitter and News 8 — has watched as staff battle the elements.

Dolphins staff surveying what the next 10 hours will be like. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fz0783dwqt — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 17, 2022

The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.

The #Bills field crew has been here since 7am trying to stay ahead of the snow.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/V3O2NTSHdL — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 17, 2022

According to News 8’s meteorologists, there are already about nine inches of snow in the area — and the weather has no plans to let up any time soon.

Tarp being removed from the field.

Only after snow removed from the tarp.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oUBOSuYNy3 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 17, 2022

Orchard Park can expect to get another three inches or so by Saturday evening, ensuring that the flakes will be flying right alongside the football as the two teams compete to secure their spots in the playoffs.