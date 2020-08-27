VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( CNN/WKRG ) — Hurricane strength winds damaged Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path as they swept across a parking lot and blew debris around.
The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of just below 940 mb.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NBA players decide to restart playoffs after boycotts
- Governor Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS
- Last Minute Summer Kid Fun From Play2Learn
- Tornado Watch issued for parts of CNY Thursday
- SUNY Cortland reacts to student gatherings, ‘cover up or pack up’
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App