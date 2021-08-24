Vienna man arrested for animal cruelty after shooting family dog, deputies say

TOWN OF VIENNA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Vienna was arrested after a domestic incident with his wife on Tuesday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to Elpis Road in the Town of Vienna after a call about a domestic dispute with a firearm involved. 

Deputies were told that Malcom Tilton, 69 had shot and killed the family’s dog after the dispute. When deputies arrived, Tilton was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Based on statements Tilton made, he was sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after his release on an appearance ticket. He is expected to appear in the Town of Vienna Court at a later date, according to deputies.  

Tilton’s wife was not injured in the dispute, deputies say.

