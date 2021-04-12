Vigil held for 11-month old killed in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Family and friends of the 11-month-old who was shot and killed in Syracuse on Sunday gathered along Lincoln Avenue to remember her.

Baby Dior was shot along with her two cousins.

During the vigil Monday night, family and friends called on anyone with information to come forward.

Chants of “If you know something, say something!” And “Justice for Dior” echoed down Lincoln Avenue.

Family and friends of Baby Dior are calling on anyone who saw or knows what happened Sunday night to come forward. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/19JEQhgx66 — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) April 13, 2021

The neighborhood where the shooting happened is adjacent to the old Shea Middle School and Bellevue Elementary School.



The three girls were riding in the backseats, while their mothers were in the front two seats.



“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “This tragedy is the definition of senseless. How could anyone in their right mind point a gun at a vehicle in broad daylight with children in it?”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. Calls can be kept confidential.