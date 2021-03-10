Vigil held for Judson Albahm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in Syracuse to remember a teen who was shot and killed by police officers last week. People paid their respect to Judson Albahm, 17.

Family and friends gathered in Syracuse for a silent prayer, and people spoke about important issues regarding tragedies, like what happened with Albahm.

Amalia Skandalis has been friends with Albahm’s mother since middle school, and she spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday night.

“He was a scared child who was in crisis and needed help and I want people to remember that children should always come first and the kind of world we are leaving for our children matters. So when we handle situations like this, the way we speak, the way we grieve, it is focused on the future and what kind of world we want to leave for our own children,” Skandalis said.