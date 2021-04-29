Vigil held in Syracuse for 11-month-old baby tragically shot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Walking more than a mile in the rain is not how family and friends of 11-month-old Dior Harris wanted to spend her first birthday. But more than two dozen people, drenched from the weather, marched in her memory Thursday. 

Baby Dior is the youngest victim of gun violence the city of Syracuse has seen. She didn’t get to see her first birthday. 

These folks wanted to show the love for her they have on her special day. Those marching caught the Harris family by surprise. They never thought people would walk in the rain for their daughter. Dior’s father Shaquail is thankful to everyone for showing up. 

The memory of Baby Dior will live on with these activist groups, who continue to push for change in Syracuse. 

